SUNY Brockport freshmen move in, some hopeful for a fully in-person semester

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Cuomo released new guidance for colleges on Thursday, letting them know what will warrant a return to remote learning. He said if a college has 100 COVID-19 cases or a case total that’s equal to 5% of its population or more, they will have to switch to fully remote learning for two weeks to regroup.

Freshman students moved in at SUNY Brockport on Thursday, and said they hope they’ll get to attend classes in person the entire semester. Sabrina Donoghue is one of those students.

“I’m glad that we got to be here and COVID didn’t have me stay home when I could actually be on campus,” she said.

Governor Cuomo said students living on-campus will be able to stay in their dorm rooms even if complete remote learning has to begin again.

“We should anticipate clusters when you have large congregations of people, anticipate a cluster. We know that. Also, that’s what we’re seeing. You see it around the country. Be prepared for it,” he said Thursday on a conference call.

The governor’s announcement sparked from college campuses around the country reopening and then having outbreaks of cases. He said we should try to get ahead of this.

The governor also said the Department of Health may order colleges to suspend on-campus activities if they find a college can’t control an outbreak.