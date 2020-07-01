SUNY Brockport announces it will reopen for Fall 2020 semester

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — While many are left wondering what education will look like come fall, some local schools are already laying out plans, and getting approval.

SUNY Brockport announced Wednesday it would be reopening its campus for the Fall 2020 semester.

According to an email sent to staff, the university’s plans to resume face-to-face instruction and residential life for the Fall 2020 semester were approved by SUNY on Tuesday.

Brockport’s website has a full online resource guide regarding a safe return for staff and students, but the website says further guidelines on dining services and athletics are to be announced. The full reopening guide can be found below. The website offers protocol for:

Health and safety

Fitness, recreation and events

Prior to return measures for students

Residential life

Academic support

International and study abroad

Returning to work measures for staff

Returning to labs and studios for staff

Instructional resources for staff

Further resources for parents

From the university:

Our re-opening plans were built around New York State’s four pillars for re-opening. Below are some examples of how they have been integrated into our efforts:

Social Distancing

All students will have a minimum of six-foot clearance in every direction while seated in a classroom or other instructional spaces. As a result, maximum capacity in all such spaces has been reduced by two-thirds. Social distancing is required wherever possible in all areas of campus. Use of face masks/covers

All individuals will wear adequate face coverings when on campus unless alone in an enclosed space or outdoors in an environment where proper social distancing is easily attainable. SUNY Brockport will provide two re-usable face coverings to all students, faculty, and staff. Re-usable face shields will be provided to faculty for use in instructional settings. Increased disinfectant cleaning

The campus will be disinfected daily. Students, faculty, and staff will be asked to wipe their workspace prior to use with a disposable disinfectant wipe that has a one-minute kill claim for COVID-19. Faculty and staff will be provided with supplies to clean their own office space. Common spaces, and the frequently touched spaces within them, will be disinfected by our facilities team. Frequent hand washing/sanitizing

Hand sanitizing stations will be widely available in common spaces across campus.”

In order to implement our plan safely, we will need to alter our usual practices. For example, course instruction will be delivered in a variety of ways, including face-to-face, hybrid, and online:

If a particular learning space is unable to accommodate an entire section observing social distancing guidelines, A/B or A/B/C scheduling may be used. For example, half the class may be in-person on Tuesday and the other half may be in-person on Thursday.

Most large lectures will be moved online.

Asynchronous delivery will be utilized wherever possible.

Our physical space committee is actively seeking opportunities to convert large non-instructional spaces into instructional spaces.

What will life on campus be like?

As much as we look forward to our community returning to Brockport, it’s important to recognize that campus life will look and feel very different this fall. These changes will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Mandatory COVID-19 daily health screening – a short questionnaire that is required of students, faculty, and staff.

Mandatory wearing of face coverings or masks.

No large gatherings or events.

Enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols.

No unauthorized visitors.

Very limited travel.

More single rooms in residence halls.

One-way entry and exit points in some buildings.

Additionally, SUNY Brockport has laid out its updated academic calendar. School officials say:

Our instruction start date (Aug. 31) remains unchanged but it is contingent on our area maintaining Phase Four status related to New York State’s re-opening.

Classes will be held on Labor Day (Sept. 7).

Mid-Semester Break is cancelled.

All instruction will move online after Thanksgiving recess, giving students an opportunity to move home and continue their studies remotely.

If needed, the extra instructional days (Labor Day and Mid-Semester Break) could be used as “pivot days.” In other words, if the COVID-19 pandemic resurges in our area, we may again need to again offer instruction and services remotely. Those extra days would be utilized as “non-instructional days” to provide our students an opportunity to move-out of campus housing and our faculty an opportunity to complete preparations for online teaching.

In the event those “pivot days” are not needed, Thanksgiving break will be extended to begin on Monday, Nov. 23.

The final day of instruction will be Friday, Dec. 11, just as it is currently planned.

Full reopening guide:

