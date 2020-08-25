SUNY Brockport: 99% of in-state students from low, very low risk areas of New York state

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — As students begin to move back to college, a top priority on campuses is monitoring data to prevent a COVID-19 spread.

Students will be back on SUNY Brockport’s campus in just a few days and officials said they want to open campus and keep it open. They said they have several protocols in place to monitor the COVID situation so they can take action if needed.

The college will be watching infection rate, testing, and symptoms on campus and also across the state using a system designed at SUNY Upstate Medical. SUNY Brockport communications director John Follaco says the data has been encouraging so far.

He said according to that system, 66% of Brockport’s students are coming from a ‘very low’ risk region of the state and 33% are coming from a ‘low’ risk part of New York State. He said that means a total of 99% of Brockport’s students are coming from a ‘very low’ risk or ‘low’ risk part of the state. There’s also around 100 students from out-of-state not included in those numbers.

For Brockport’s campus alone, the college will be posting a COVID alert level system on its website next week. It will include the number of active COVID cases on campus and which of the four alert levels the college is currently at.

“Some of the triggers that would cause us to go to a higher level of alert would generally include the number of active positive lab tests increasing over a seven day period or if we were to be increasing towards the capacity of our isolation and quarantine facility,” Follaco said.

To keep track of the spread the college will also be using pool testing, which is a saliva-based test done on a small group of students at once. Follaco said if the pool tests positive, the college can go back to determine who the positive source was.

However, Follaco said another instance that could cause a higher alert level is if the source of COVID spread is unknown.

“Say there was a large gathering off campus that was responsible for a number of positives, that’s action that you can take to help address that. However, if the point of transmission was unknown and it was spread out that would be more concerning.”

Brockport is also asking students to complete a daily online symptom checker. Any student that tests positive is being asked to quarantine back at home if possible.

Students move in this week beginning on Thursday and classes start next week.

