Coronavirus testing for students: Bishop Kearney partnering with RRH immediate care

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — As schools inch closer to reopening, the Governor said he’s received a lot of questions from parents about plans for contact tracing and testing. He’s asked districts to post those plans separately so parents can access them easily.

Students at Bishop Kearney will be coming back to school five days a week in person. Steve Salluzzo is the president of the school and said he’s confident in the plan.

Students, faculty, and staff will be required to fill out an online health screening each morning. They’ll also get their temperature checked at the door.

“When they answer those questions it’ll come back with whether they have symptoms or not. If not they can come to school if they do have symptoms they stay home and we have all those protocols in place,” said Salluzzo.

If a student has symptoms during the school day, they’ll be sent to the COVID-19 isolation room. They’ll also be able to get tested through the school’s partnership with Rochester Regional Health immediate care.

“From there we’ll have an opportunity for those students that were near that particular student to reach out to their parents and go through that process.”

If the test comes back positive, that’s when contact tracing begins. The online screening tool will help with this.

“Having that in a database will allow us the opportunity, if we were to have a case, to gather the data and turn it over to the Monroe County Health Department so they can do the contact tracing and we’ll be able to match that up with our class schedules so we knew who’s been in the building if we had any visitors on that particular day, where the students are, where our faculty members are.”

He said there’s always going to be unknowns in a situation like this which is why they’ll be leaning on the experts at the health department if someone tests positive.

“I don’t think it’s as simple as there’s an exposure and now we’ve got to put this in play. I think there are levels to that, that to be safe and be conservative in our approach once we know we have a situation in the school we’re going to get the county in here immediately and take direction from them.”

Bishop Kearney is unique from other local schools because some of the students live on campus. Salluzpo said they’ll have students coming from other states and even countries and those students will be required to quarantine in New York State for two weeks before moving to campus. They’ll also be required to get tested and show a negative result before moving in.