St. John Fisher College provides online remote planning training for K-12 teachers

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) – In recent years, schools have implemented technology as part of their teaching strategy. But now it would be the central focus this school year. In the first few months of the pandemic, teachers were faced with many challenges to grip a student’s attention while teaching online.

“I did have, like I said, a lot of former students that are now teachers say, I can’t get them to come. or they came and they just logged off and i’ve lost them,” said Dr. Juellen Maples, Interim Dean of the Ralph C. Wilson, jr. School of Education

St. John Fisher College is helping teachers adapt to the new changes in the classroom due to the pandemic. It will help them with online design and strategize content delivery to optimize a student’s online learning.

“To think about how many hours you are meeting face to face. how many hours outside of the class are you expecting them to do homework, projects etc. and then transfer that to think about what different modalities will you use, what tools to transform that face to face learning,” said Maples.

Interaction and thinking outside the box are going to be key for teachers. According to the college’s education technologist Katie Sabourin, avoiding hour long video lectures and breaking lesson plans into smaller sections.

“Breaking it into smaller chunks, having an activity that is in between those chunks. so whether it be a question, a discussion or an individual assignment, make the student record a video of themselves talking about the material,” said Sabourin.

Navigating teachers as they make their final plans for the school year. Saint John’s Fisher College’s second online education training for teachers will be September 21 – October 18.

Completion of four-module series will earn participants 20 Continuing Teacher Learning Education (CTLE) credits, each individual module totaling five CTLEs. At the conclusion of series, participants will receive a certificate of completion from Fisher.

Each module is $75; the four-module series is $270. Fisher alumni can receive 10 percent off using the coupon code FISHER-ALUMNI. Register online at https://next.sjfc.edu/pdc. For questions, email Dr. Joellen Maples at jmaples@sjfc.edu.