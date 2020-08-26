St. John Fisher College launches confidential COVID concern report system

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — St. John Fisher College students are back to school, which means the college’s COVID plan is in full swing. Masking, social distancing, and reduced class sizes are the new normal. Some students said things are going well so far.

Jackson Bright is a junior at Fisher. He said he feels safe on campus with all the COVID-19 guidelines in place. But there’s a platform in place in case he or other students see something they believe puts the community at risk. It’s called a confidential COVID concern report.

Maths Thornton is the vice president for student affairs. Classes started on Monday and she said they’ve received 10 reports since then. She said the reports go directly to campus safety and security and are investigated.

“It really depends on what we’re receiving in the report so if it’s we need more cleaning supplies we contact facilities and ask them to take more to the area, if it’s someone not practicing social distancing on campus then security would respond and ask the students or whomever to please follow our campus policies,” said Thornton.

Bright said he’ll report anything he thinks is concerning.

“I would feel comfortable doing that especially since its anonymous just to make sure everyone’s staying safe and we can stay on campus and be in class that’s what everyone wants.”

The college also has a COVID-19 dashboard for the community, which will show the number of positive cases on campus if and when they come up.