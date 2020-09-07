Some Penfield families disappointed in honors class offerings for remote learners

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Schools are working to adjust to the demands of remote learning, but not all parents are happy with their school district’s plans. In Penfield, one family said they wish more was being done to accommodate students enrolled in honors classes.

Luly Nicosia said she was forced to make a quick decision between hybrid and remote learning. Her daughter is going into 9th grade at Penfield High School.

“We decided to go with the remote option for our daughter because we have some medically fragile people in our family and it didn’t seem worth the risk,” said Nicosia.

But she said she also doesn’t want to risk her daughter’s quality of education. She said last week she was told the district wouldn’t be offering AP or honors classes for students learning remotely.

“So we pushed back when we got the email and said, ‘wait a minute, this isn’t what you promised us and it isn’t what the state mandates’ and got a response back from the principle saying, ‘this is very difficult these are staffing issues.’”

After more pushback, the district decided to offer AP classes through an online program called AccelerateU. But Nicosia said the option for honors students focuses more on credit than quality of education. The district said remote students will still take the Regents level class, but they will complete a capstone project to earn the honors credit.

Penfield superintendent Thomas Putnam said both options are great.

“We’re really doing everything we can to make sure that we hold students accountable and make sure we offer them an appropriate level of rigor whether they’re virtual or hybrid,” said Putnam.

The district called remote families after the honors and AP announcement was made, offering them the chance to switch to hybrid if they wanted to. Families will now have to stick with their choice of hybrid or remote for at least the first semester of school.

“Everyone has decided now, there’s no more changing, full steam ahead,” said Nicosia.

Putnam said about 130 families selected the remote option