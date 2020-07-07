Schools asked to come up with plan, but no decision on if they will reopen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents are starting to worry about back to school plans, or if the schools will open at all, this after Gov. Andrew Cuomo made clear that no decision on schools has been made.

Most parents are ready for schools to reopen, but they also want to see strict safety plans enforced by leaders that will help keep their kids safe.

“We want to make sure that’s it’s safe, so that’s our priority. But obviously, we would love for our kids to go back to school. I think every parent wants that,” said Maya Temperley, who was with her husband David and son Roshan.

Cuomo talked about schools in a Monday press conference but as of now, Cuomo has made no decision as to whether or not schools will reopen.

“Because there’s, there’s two levels of discussion. Should they reopen, and then if they reopen, what does that reopened school look like in the “new normal,” right?,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York.

Parents are balancing the two side as well. Jona Wright and her daughter Grace want schools open as soon as possible, but not without a safety plan.

“A hybrid approach might work, but it’s also the need to know they’re safety is going to be really considered and thought about,” said Jona Wright, a Rochester parent.

“I just really hope to go back to school, I miss seeing all my friends everyday, and masks would be a good idea,” said Grace Wright, student.

Mellissa and Ed Vargas have a daughter in college and relatives with young children. They think even if schools still incorporate some distance learning, getting younger students to wear masks and not touch friends will be a challenge.

“It’s going to be hard with the masks. Cause you got to think about like elementary kids, they’re going to take it off or they’re going to be like, oh I think your designed wanna swap,” said Ed Vargas, a parent.

“It’s a difficult task I think but they need to go back to school,” said Mellisa Vargas, a parent.

There are 700 schools district in that state and the governor has asked each of them to come up with a back to school plan, although no official word on when that will happen.