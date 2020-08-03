School reopening guide: How regional districts plan to navigate education during a pandemic

Editor’s note: You may notice this page taking a while to load; that’s normal and a result of hundreds of embedded pages in this article. To find your district quickly, press Ctrl+F and begin typing in your district’s name.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will make a decision on New York schools reopening this week.
This after districts across the state submitted their individual reopening plans to the New York State Department of Education on Friday.
On this page we’ll compile published reopening plans for local districts, if they are made public.
Monroe County
Brighton Central School District
Brockport Central School District
Churchville-Chili Central School District
East Irondequoit Central School District
East Rochester Central School District
Fairport Central School District
FCSD resource links:
- FACILITIES
- HEALTH & SAFETY
- NUTRITION
- SOCIAL-EMOTIONAL WELL-BEING
- TEACHING & LEARNING: HYBRID INSTRUCTION
- TEACHING & LEARNING: SPECIAL EDUCATION
- TEACHING & LEARNING: VIRTUAL INSTRUCTION BY FAMILY CHOICE
- TECHNOLOGY
- TRANSPORTATION
- OTHER/GENERAL
Gates Chili Central School District
Greece Central School District
GCSD resource links:
- Hybrid Grouping Change Request
- Remote Learning Registration Form
- Reopening Plan
- Staff Resources*Travel Advisory & Quarantine Protocols
- Technology Support for Families
- Summer Learning
- Community Resources/Supports Site
Hilton Central School District
Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District
Honeoye Central School District
Kendall Central School District
Penfield Central School District
Pittsford Central School District
Rochester City School District
Rush-Henrietta Central School District
RHCSD resource links:
Spencerport Central School District
Webster Central School District
West Irondequoit Central School District
WICSD resource links:
|Family Survey Data
|Hybrid model
|Request for Fully Remote Instruction
|Technical Support/FAQ for Students/Families
|Thoughtexchange reopen summary
|Trauma, Illness and Grief (TIG) in Schools
Wheatland-Chili Central School District
Ontario County
Canandaigua City School District
Bloomfield Central School District
Geneva City School District
Honeoye Central School District
Manchester-Shortsville Central School District
Marcus-Whitman Central School District
Naples Central School District
Phelps-Clifton Springs School District
Victor Central School District
Wayne County
Clyde-Savannah Central School District
Gananda Central School District
The complete Gananda Central School District Reopening Plan for the Fall of 2020 will be posted below by August 7, 2020, but the district is monitoring four educational models at this time.
Lyons Central School District
Marion Central School District
Newark Central School District
North Rose-Wolcott Central School District
Palmyra-Macedon Central School District
Red Creek Central School District
Sodus Central School District
Wayne Central School District
Williamson Central School District
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story by adding more and more district plans to this page as we process them.