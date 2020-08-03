School reopening guide: How regional districts plan to navigate education during a pandemic

Editor’s note: You may notice this page taking a while to load; that’s normal and a result of hundreds of embedded pages in this article. To find your district quickly, press Ctrl+F and begin typing in your district’s name.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will make a decision on New York schools reopening this week.

This after districts across the state submitted their individual reopening plans to the New York State Department of Education on Friday.

On this page we’ll compile published reopening plans for local districts, if they are made public.

Monroe County

FCSD resource links:

GCSD resource links:

RHCSD resource links:

WICSD resource links:

Ontario County

Wayne County

The complete Gananda Central School District Reopening Plan for the Fall of 2020 will be posted below by August 7, 2020, but the district is monitoring four educational models at this time.

