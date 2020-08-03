School reopening guide: How regional districts plan to navigate education during a pandemic

by: WROC Staff

Posted:

(Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

Editor’s note: You may notice this page taking a while to load; that’s normal and a result of hundreds of embedded pages in this article. To find your district quickly, press Ctrl+F and begin typing in your district’s name.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will make a decision on New York schools reopening this week.

This after districts across the state submitted their individual reopening plans to the New York State Department of Education on Friday.

On this page we’ll compile published reopening plans for local districts, if they are made public.

Monroe County

Brighton Central School District

Brockport Central School District

Churchville-Chili Central School District

East Irondequoit Central School District

East Rochester Central School District

Fairport Central School District

FCSD resource links:

Gates Chili Central School District

Greece Central School District

GCSD resource links:

Hilton Central School District

Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District

Honeoye Central School District

Kendall Central School District

Penfield Central School District

Pittsford Central School District

Rochester City School District

Rush-Henrietta Central School District

RHCSD resource links:

Spencerport Central School District

Webster Central School District

West Irondequoit Central School District

WICSD resource links:

Family Survey Data
 Hybrid model
 Request for Fully Remote Instruction
 Technical Support/FAQ for Students/Families
 Thoughtexchange reopen summary
 Trauma, Illness and Grief (TIG) in Schools

Wheatland-Chili Central School District

Ontario County

Canandaigua City School District

Bloomfield Central School District

Geneva City School District

Honeoye Central School District

Manchester-Shortsville Central School District

Marcus-Whitman Central School District

Naples Central School District

Phelps-Clifton Springs School District

Victor Central School District

Wayne County

Clyde-Savannah Central School District

Gananda Central School District

The complete Gananda Central School District Reopening Plan for the Fall of 2020 will be posted below by August 7, 2020, but the district is monitoring four educational models at this time.

Lyons Central School District

Marion Central School District

Newark Central School District

North Rose-Wolcott Central School District

Palmyra-Macedon Central School District

Red Creek Central School District

Sodus Central School District

Wayne Central School District

Williamson Central School District

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story by adding more and more district plans to this page as we process them.

