School districts finalizing reopening plans, many going with hybrid model

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local school districts are putting finishing touches on reopening plans to submit to the state by Friday. Kathleen Graupman, the president of the Monroe County Superintendents Council, said juggling reopening requirements in a short period of time and trying to come up with a plan that’s best for everyone involved hasn’t been easy.

Graupman, who is also the superintendent in the Greece district, said each district is coming up with a plan based on their individual needs and resources.

“There are several, I want to say three or four that I know of, that are trying to bring back their younger students four days a week and then there’s many of us who, just like Greece, are doing more of a K-12 hybrid,” she said.

Graupman said Greece doesn’t have the staffing to bring back younger students four days a week but some districts, like West Irondequoit, are making it work.

“They’re utilizing really sort of an all-hands-on-deck approach in terms of whatever adults are in that building and however they can split out those classes into smaller groups.”

While some want students back in-person, others are skeptical. Adam Urbanski is the president of the Rochester Teachers Association. He doesn’t want any students back in the classroom in the fall.

“We are talking here about the health of our children and their families, we are talking about the possibility of schools becoming hot spots,” he said.

For those who are doing a hybrid model, bridging the gap between in-person and online learning is key.

“What we’re looking at doing in Greece is essentially to bring every class together every day, so whether you’re at home or in school the class would have some kind of a morning meeting or connect time,” Graupman said.

Graupman said Greece and many other districts are open to working with families and staff as time goes on to fix and update the plan as needed. She also said more detailed plans will come out after the state approves the original versions.