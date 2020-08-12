Rush Henrietta family chooses remote learning only

RUSH-HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents have reviewed their school’s reopening plans and some are sticking with remote learning.

Irene Sanchez’s son, Jirel, will be going to Rush Henrietta High School this fall for his sophomore year. He will be doing all the learning from home.

While Sanchez praises the district’s reopening plans by having a hybrid model and disinfectant protocols, she says COVID-19 is still here in some way and somehow. It was a risk she says she couldn’t take.

“They might be hugging each other, talking to each other. so there are teenagers, they are children. I was very concerned that the fact wasn’t in place, in terms of how that transition from classroom to classroom was going to happen, it just made me very nervous,” said Sanchez.

For Jirel and just like any other teenagers during this pandemic he says he is going to miss his peers. But other things that concern him he still hasn’t received information as far as who’s going to be his teachers or material to study from. Also, Jirel has been taking college courses in the past at RIT, getting a head start towards earning a mechanical engineering degree. He doesn’t know yet if he’ll be able to do that this fall.

“At first, I did not agree with it at all. I wanted to be with my friends and hang out with them. After a while I started to realize that she made the right decision. Yeah, we’re teenagers, we’re going to high five each other, talk to each other. We don’t want to wear masks. They are not enforcing it anyways a lot of kids even if they wanted to stay safe, aren’t going to wear masks.”

Moving forward Sanchez hopes to connect with other parents that also choose remote learning to build a support system and help navigate through this new reality. Per school requirements, families who chose remote learning, they have to stay committed to it at least till mid-January 2021.