Rochester City School District students commence remote learning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Remote learning starts Monday for students in the Rochester City School District. It’ll be the norm for the first ten weeks. Superintendent Leslie Myers-Smalls says the district has the opportunity to start fresh moving forward.

Each day, students must log into their chromebook or computer and follow the daily schedule sent to them from their school or teacher. District officials say all students will start the day with 15 to 20 minutes of activities to support their social and emotional wellness.

Students from grades 7th to 12th will follow their daily period-by- period schedule, which includes an hour lunch break and additional 30-minute screen break.

On Wednesday’s the whole district will work at their own pace.

“While I will miss riding the bus to school with students on September 14, we have so many new opportunities in front of us to begin the school year with success and promise this year we will move this district forward together now. I hope you will join me in this effort,” said Myers-Smalls.

Attendance will be taken if the students complete their daily assignments either online or offline. Or, if they have a daily check in with their teacher.

The superintendent says they’ll re-evaluate all the remote learning throughout the ten weeks and from there they’ll make a decision to continue with it or go to in person learning.