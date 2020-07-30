RCSD Superintendent breaks down reopening proposal, teachers’ union urges remote learning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) -— Rochester City School District Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small discussed a plan to reopen RCSD schools Thursday evening.

As explained in the plan, the district would implement a hybrid model for students in the Pre-K through 4th grade, Kindergarten through 6th grade special classes, and Kindergarten through 12th grade specialized programs.

The hybrid classes would be split into Group A and Group B. Group A would be in-person Monday and Tuesday and remote the rest of the school week. Group B would be remote Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and in-person Thursday and Friday.

School meals would continue being provided, according to the plan.

Parents would have the option to enroll their students in remote learning, and would have to notify the district of their decision by Friday, August 14th.

Adam Urbanksi, the President of the Rochester Teachers Association, released a statement Thursday evening, which said the RTA Representative Assembly voted unanimously to urge the RCSD to adopt learning remote through at least November 16, 2020.

“We are urging the Board of Education to not approve the District’s proposed plan, to continue with fortified remote teaching and learning for at least the first 10 weeks of the 2020-2021 school year, and to resume at-school and in-person instruction only when it is safe to do so,” said the statement.

“This is not a good thing to do, to put our children in danger, and then through the children, who can transmit the disease, to put their families in danger, and to put our educators in danger,” Urbanski said in an interview with News 8.

