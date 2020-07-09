RCSD distributes MiFi internet hotspots to students, families

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District will be handing out free wireless internet hotspots.

The devices are for students who have no internet access at home.

Families can reserve a MiFi device online at www.rcsdk12.org/internet. If families don’t have access to the internet, they can also reserve a device by calling the District’s Support Hotline at 585-262-8700, Monday through Friday, between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm.

Families are picking up MiFi devices today at Edison Career and Technology High School, located at 655 Colfax Street. The following week, pick-up days are Wednesday and Thursday, July 15th and 16th, at Wilson Foundation Academy, located at 200 Genesee Street. Pick-up times are 9:30 am to 2:30 pm. Later pick-up times are available on Wednesday, July 22, at Wilson Foundation Academy.

When reserving a MiFi device, families will need a student’s ID number, full name and date of birth.