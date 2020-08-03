Psychotherapist: Parents should talk to kids about changes when schools reopen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mental health experts are reminding parents to talk to their children about some of those changes that could come with schools this fall. They say the uncertainty and a new format many schools are adopting to reopen could cause a lot of stress among children.

Dr. Annette Nuñez is the founder and director of Breakthrough Interventions. She says kids like predictability and routine. But when that is disrupted, Nuñez said it could cause a lot of internal anxiety and stress. Currently, going back to school isn’t going to look like what students are used to. That’s when parents need to step in, now more than ever.

“So it’s important for parents to remember, to stay calm, stay in a positive mindset. Especially when they’re talking about school or remote learning,” said Nuñez. “Because, kids are looking up to parents to be the leaders within their household especially when there’s so much chaos going around.”

They can ease the worry by talking and reminding their kids about some of the classroom changes within their school district as early as possible.

“We have four more days before we start school and what’s school is going to look like? Asking kids, what is school going to look like instead of telling them, so that way you know they’re comprehending what school is going to look like. Because you are saying something and kids receiving information, they may perceive it differently,” said Nuñez.

Dr. Nuñez says schools should possibly have a psychologist and social workers to help students when school starts.