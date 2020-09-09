Pittsford students head back to school socially distanced, leaders say adjustments will be made as necessary

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Students and teachers in the Pittsford Central School District are learning from the first day of the school year on Tuesday. Leaders say they are already using what they saw to improve guidelines going forward.

Isabel Lopez picked up her son, Josiah, from his first day of kindergarten at Jefferson Road Elementary. It was her first experience sending a child to school and although this year was different due to COVID-19, she said the district has been communicating every step of the way.

“We were just able to walk them to the front door, so not actually go into the classroom with them, which is kind of unfortunate. But principal was at the front door to meet everyone, a bunch of staff so that was nice and get them to where they needed to go.”

Superintendent of the Pittsford Central School District Michael Pero, was also greeting students and teachers on the first day of school. Pero said typically, a classroom seats around 24 students. But due to socially distanced desks, classrooms now hold half of that.

Students were also allowed periodic masks breaks throughout the day and could find signs and arrows in hallways pointing out the new safety protocols.

“But we were there this morning, we saw students get off the bus, they were socially distance, they were greeted by smiling staff members. It was a wonderful start to the day beginning with transportation,” Pero said.

Transportation was a big concern heading into the year as Pero says capacity on buses has decreased to about half, to allow for one student per seat.

Each week, Pero said leaders of the school are meeting to see what works, what needs adjustments and the best way to move forward.

“This morning we were all deployed to the nine different buildings, met at 10 a.m. and talked about what went well and what we could do better,” Pero said. “Of the nine buildings we came up with a couple suggestions as it came to flow of traffic and we’ll do the same with all of our plan all of our protocols.”

Pero said school officials will continue to meet weekly to make any adjustments needed.