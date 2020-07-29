Parents split on sending kids back to school in-person, some say hybrid is a good middle ground

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — As schools begin to announce their reopening plans, parents and students are voicing their opinions about the fall. The plans are due on Friday and the state will need to approve them.

West Irondequoit is one of many districts choosing a hybrid plan to allow kids to be back in the classroom part of the time. While some parents are uncomfortable with the idea of sending their kids back, some said they need the social interaction again.

Demetrious Battle is a parent of eighth grader Derion Glover in the West Irondequoit district. He’ll back in school in-person two days a week, pending state approval.

“I think having the two days in school and two days off to me that’s kind of a medium for parents who did want it and parents who were unsure, they kind of came to the middle ground for both,” said Battle.

Glover said he’s glad to be going back to the classroom.

“I feel like the three days I don’t have to go to school I would like that instead of having to go for a full week and wondering if the school is actually sanitized. Instead now I can just go for two days and work on my own schedule for the other three days,” he said.

Michele Anthony’s son Lashard Lawry is an eighth grader at Fairport. She said the district hasn’t announced its plan yet but she’s hoping for remote learning.

“I don’t really feel that sending the kids back to school is a great idea. Seeing that they don’t have a vaccine or anything in place for the kids, as far as if one kid gets sick does that whole class have to quarantine,” Anthony said.

She also has a second grader and said she’s worried about younger kids social distancing and wearing masks all the time. She said while it’ll be hard to juggle work and teaching her kids at home, the alternative isn’t worth the risk. Her son agrees.

“I have mixed feelings about it because I miss my friends teachers and everybody in the school but I also don’t want to get sick and have my family get sick too. I would like online classes better,” said Lawry.

Both parents said the schools sent out surveys to get feedback on a few different possible plans.

Fairport is set to hold a town hall on its Facebook and YouTube pages Thursday at 6:30pm to give more details about the remote and hybrid plan options.