Parents on back-to-school plans: ‘Not enough information being pushed’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents and teachers are trying to figure out what they’re going to do with back-to-school plans. Many districts are opting for a hybrid learning model, which combines at-home and in-class learning.

Parents tell us they’re hopeful their employers understand this can cause scheduling conflicts since kids may have a half-day learning from home.

“First and foremost, I’m a parent of three great kids that are in the district of Penfield, secondly I’m a teacher at Cobbles Hill Elementary, I teach special ed,” said Steve Pace, introducing himself.

Pace wears many different hats in the district, also as a coach. He’s reacting to the idea of a hybrid learning model, since a lot of districts like his are considering these types of plans, splitting the days between at-home and in-class learning.

“It’s what the people have come up with in the district which it’s gonna work well, it’s not gonna solve every problem but at least it gives us a direction moving forward,” Pace said

As a father of a high-schooler and two younger children, his biggest concern is how to manage the little ones.

“They are going to need not only my support but my wife’s support as well and if I’m wearing that hat in the classroom and I’m there the full time, my kids are home so how are they managing getting on a computer, staying at a computer, getting into Zoom getting, into a Teams meeting?” Pace asked.

Parents like Cameron McClaney, whose son goes to a city school, says he’s concerned with teacher shortages after layoffs, and he wants to know more about class sizes and lesson plans.

“How am I guaranteeing my son’s gonna be getting a good education with the material coming up?,” asked McClaney. “What is the material coming up? And what is the testing gonna look like? There’s not enough information being pushed out to parents as far as what the plan is.”

Other concerns include transportation, because of lack of room on limited-capacity busses.

More in-depth plans are due from districts at the end of July.