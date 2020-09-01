New RCSD portal will give parents real-time updates on student progress

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Remote learning can make it challenging for parents and teachers to communication on student’s progress, but The Rochester City School district has a new online tool that will help parents stay connected while participating in their student’s learning.

The new Power School Parent Portal will help build communication between parents and teacher, as the Rochester city school district starts remote learning.

The Power School Parent Portal is available to parents online or through a downloaded application.

It allows teachers to send notifications in real time about student’s participation, assignments, grades, and attendance. Notifications also include teacher information, so parents can reach out directly with questions.

The goal is not only to build strong relationship between parents and teachers, but district leaders hope this will give a good understanding of how well the remote learning environment is working.

“We’re going to see the participation of individual students and we’ll be able to look at that globally across grade levels and across our whole district so we’ll really be able to gauge how we’re performing, how we’re interacting and really what is that looking like,” said Glen Vanderwater, chief technology officer for Rochester city school district.

The district has already started sending out letter to parents with students log in information they can use to sign up.