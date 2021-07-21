Monroe County superintendents pen letter to Gov. Cuomo asking for school reopening guidance ASAP

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Council of School Superintendents recently sent a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo asking for state guidance on reopening schools “as soon as possible.”

The letter says a “full pandemic recovery must include a full in-person reopening for all students in September,” and “in alignment with CDC guidance, masking outdoors should be required in the fall.”

The letter goes on to say that indoor masking should be based on local data and determined by districts in collaboration with local health departments.

The superintendents are also asking the state for schools to not be required to collect and track vaccination data.

The superintendents council says the decision to offer remote learning models should be made by individual districts based on specific circumstances and capacity to provide adequate learning services for students.

The letter also asks the state to eliminate outdoor capacity requirements and consider removing indoor capacity limits, saying that if indoor requirements remain, vaccination rates should be considered for additional flexibility.

On COVID-19 testing, the superintendents say testing of students and staff should not be required, but offered as an option if desired.

At this time the state has not released guidance for the upcoming academic year as it pertains to COVID-19, but New York’s coronavirus state of emergency was lifted last month.