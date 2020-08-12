Rochester mental health professionals offer advice on back to school anxiety

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The thought of going back to school can bring anxiety for many this year. News 8 spoke with parents, teachers, and a mental health counselor for tips on how to stay sane.

“Our days of summer break are coming to an end and reality is going to be setting, and it’s gonna be difficult,” said Josh Shelton, a teacher. “Before we could plan a week ahead, two months ahead no problem. But now when you have the virtual learning some kids might struggle with it.”

Licensed mental health counselor Andrew Bellush with Rochester General has some tips for parents and teachers.

“One of my coworkers said this, I can’t take credit for it but he says we’re building the boat as if it’s sailing and there’s no better way to make an analogy of what it feels like right now,” said Bellush. “I would urge parents to make sure they have some hard lines, hard boundaries in their own life about when it is that they take time for themselves and that way they’re also going to be more available to their children when they are stressed out.”

Mental health professionals add that it’s important to take time for yourself as a parent, meaning regardless of being busy, make time to read that book or get that exercise in.