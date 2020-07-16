MCC resuming on-campus operations in August

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe Community College has announced that it will resume on-campus operations and activities in early August.
The college said it has begun a phased reopening process and will have over 200 courses and labs offered in person by the fall.
The following is the current reopening timeline:
- Wed July 15: MCC Student Health Portal launches.
- Early-August: Admissions, Financial Aid, Advising and other core services open by appointment only; remote services and consultations continue via phone, email, Zoom.
- Mon August 10: Student-residents begin moving into residence halls; in-person consultations with Health Services staff begins by appointment only.
- Wed August 19: Fall 2020 Semester registration deadline.
- Wed August 26: First day of classes, Fall Semester. Review the academic calendar.
Distance learning options will also continue to be made available. More details on MCC’s reopening process can be found here.