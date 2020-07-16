MCC resuming on-campus operations in August

Back to School: Facts First
Posted: / Updated:

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe Community College has announced that it will resume on-campus operations and activities in early August.

The college said it has begun a phased reopening process and will have over 200 courses and labs offered in person by the fall.

The following is the current reopening timeline:

  • Wed July 15: MCC Student Health Portal launches.
  • Early-August: Admissions, Financial Aid, Advising and other core services open by appointment only; remote services and consultations continue via phone, email, Zoom.
  • Mon August 10: Student-residents begin moving into residence halls; in-person consultations with Health Services staff begins by appointment only.
  • Wed August 19: Fall 2020 Semester registration deadline.
  • Wed August 26: First day of classes, Fall Semester. Review the academic calendar.

Distance learning options will also continue to be made available. More details on MCC’s reopening process can be found here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss