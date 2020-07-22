Majority of RCSD staff, parents, and students not confident about returning to school, survey finds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A recent survey conducted by the Rochester City School District shows the majority of staff, parents, and students are not confident about returning to schools in September should they reopen.

Staff results

Family results

Student results

Additionally, the survey found most staff members prefer a hybrid combination of in-person and remote learning should schools reopen. Of staff surveyed, 47.6% said they preferred a hybrid model, compared to 27% for in-person instruction and 25.4% for remote learning.

As far as modified schedules to accommodate for both in-person and remote learning, families and students were mostly neutral or supportive of the idea.

The district’s survey results also included a list of measures about what a potential return to schools could look like, including sections on health and safety, operational procedures, and what kind of education models staff, families, and students could expect. You can read the full document below for more information.

“Looking ahead to upcoming school year, a lot of questions still remain about what school will look

like and when will we ‘return to normal,'” said Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small. “While some of those questions can’t be answered as of this writing, the district has been working hard to prepare students, families, and staff for a safe return to school for 2020 – 21. The health and safety of all students, staff, and school communities remain our top priority.”