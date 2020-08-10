Local school districts say they submitted their reopening plans while state says otherwise

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several area school districts say they erroneously included on a list of districts that failed to submit their reopening plans by last Friday’s deadline.

A list compiled by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said 107 districts statewide failed to submit their plans, and if they failed to do so by Friday they wouldn’t be able to reopen in September.

However, some of those local districts on the list say they did in fact submit their plans.

Webster:

According to Webster Central School District Superintendent Carmen Gumina, the governor’s office list of schools who failed to submit is not accurate.

Mmmm, so supposedly it's being reported that we haven't submitted our plan to the NYDOH … Actually, we did on July 30 at 2:18 p.m. and we have the confirmation from DOH. So we're ok, but I have just reached out to Mr. Zucker at NYS to let him know. — Super Webster ! (@superwebstercsd) August 10, 2020

Victor

Victor Central Schools issued a statement Monday clarifying their situation.

“VCS was informed today by email from the New York State Health Department that we are one of many districts who have not yet submitted in-person reopening plans to the State. VCS submitted a reopening plan to New York State on July 31st and posted the plan to our website shortly thereafter. We received email confirmation from the State that we submitted our plan and have received significant feedback on it from the public who have accessed the plan on our website.

It is our understanding that there is no issue with the plan itself but has to do with an internal State verification system that is being rectified.”

Pal-Mac

Officials from Palmyra-Macedon Central School District say they also submitted their proposal to the state before Friday’s deadline. A statement from district officials Monday afternoon said:

“On Monday, August 10, the Palmyra-Macedon Central School District was notified that it failed to submit a COVID-19 School Reopening Plan.

However, it is the understanding of the district that this notification was an error.

The district did submit its plan to the State Education Department in a timely manner with submission formally taking place on Friday, July 31 at approximately 9:08 a.m.

The district did submit its plan to the Department of Health in a timely manner with submission formally taking place on Friday, July 31 at approximately 9:13 a.m.

Submission affirmations were received by the district from those agencies.

At this time, the district is working with the State to correct the error.”

Geneva

Geneva City School District officials say they too submitted their reopening plans. District officials sent News 8 a copy of the confirmation from the state as evidence:

Seneca Falls

Seneca Falls Central School District officials say they too were included on the list despite their submission plan.

“Today, Monday, August 10, the Seneca Falls Central School District was notified that it failed to submit a COVID-19 School Reopening Plan to the NYS Department of Health.

However, the district did submit its plan in a timely manner with submission formally taking place on Friday, July 31. This is the same date we uploaded our plan to our district website.

At this time, the district is working with the State to address the issue.

The safety of students and staff, throughout the planning process for reopening school, has been the top priority and will continue to be.

Sorry for this confusion and I will be sure to notify all families when our plan has been approved.”

Kendall

A statement from the Kendall Central School District says they submitted their plan on July 30 and 31.

“Kendall Central School District published its school reopening plan on the district website and submitted it to the NYS Department of Health on July 30 and NYS Education Department on July 31. The district has contacted the state regarding the discrepancy.”

A statement from the governor’s office Monday afternoon said some schools didn’t submit their plans correctly:

“The list of districts that didn’t file a plan with the state Department of Health is accurate. Despite clear guidance provided to these schools, which included a link to the DOH portal, some districts in follow-up calls said they filed with the State Education Department – which is not an executive agency – but didn’t file with DOH. Others filled out an affirmation certifying that they would be abiding by the state’s reopening guidance, but didn’t actually submit their plan, something many of these districts are now rectifying.”

According to the governor’s office, 107 school districts haven’t submitted their reopening plans yet.

The list of school districts that have not submitted a plan is below:

Franklinville

Portville

Salamanca

West Valley

Broadalbin-Perth

Mayfield

Kendall

Argyle

Fort Ann

Hendrick Hudson

Bedford

Garrison

Carle Place

Elmont

Garden City

Lawrence

Locust Valley

Malverne

Manhasset

Mineola

New Hyde Park

Plainedge

Plainview

Syosset

Uniondale

Middletown

Valley-Montgmry

Camden

Oriskany

Utica

Waterville

Lake Pleasant

C-V At Ilion-Mohawk Csd

Van Hornsville

Carthage

Lyme

Newark Valley

Spencer Van Etten

George Jr Republic

Brentwood

Brookhaven-Comsewogue Ufsd

Deer Park

Longwood

Middle Country

Mount Sinai

North Babylon

Oysterponds

Remsenburg

Rocky Point

Sachem

Tuckahoe Common

Wainscott

Western Suffolk Boces

Arkport

Bradford

Corning

Hammondsport

Cooperstown

Richfield Springs Csd

Worcester

Odessa Montour

Peru

Johnsburg

Webster

Nyack

Sloan

Williamsville

Catskill

Windham Ashland

Edinburg Common Sd

Shenendehowa

Sagaponack

Cortland

Andes

Margaretville

Beacon

Poughkeepsie

Elmira

Victor

East Bloomfield

Geneva

Lewiston Porter

Pine Valley

Altmar-Parish

Oswego

Fayettvlle-Manlius

Berkshire

Germantown

Kinderhook

Brunswick Central

East Greenbush

Troy

Seneca Falls

Eldred

Jeff Youngsville

Canton

Hammond

Heuvelton

Lisbon

Massena

Potsdam

Palmyra-Macedon

Red Creek

Wyoming

Amsterdam

Canajoharie

Fort Plain

“There are 107 school districts that have not submitted their plan – for those 107 school districts, how they didn’t submit a plan is beyond me. If they don’t submit a plan by this Friday, they can’t open,” Gov. Cuomo said.“The main arbiter here of whether a school district has an intelligent plan to reopen and whether people have confidence in that district’s plan: It’s going to be the parents and it’s going to be the teachers, and that requires discussion, and that’s going to be a dialogue.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.