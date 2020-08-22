Local physician assistant offers advice on mask-wearing in the classroom

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the new school year approaching, parents are expecting a whole new learning curve – one that wasn’t there last fall. Parents who are preparing to take the in-person learning route have expressed some concern for children wearing a mask properly at school – especially for extended periods of time.

“It just seems like a necessity at this point, like leaving the house with your phone or your wallet,” said a parent Edward Fries. He said his child won’t be returning to in-person learning in the fall, but his seven-year-old still has frustration with mask-wearing, as he is a very social child.

“It’s going to be hard to keep it on when we are trying to learn,” said Allen, a child at Cobbs Hill.

But there are ways to make the process easier for children, according to Chrysa Charno, a physician assistant at Acute Kids Urgent Care. She said she understands the importance of in-person learning, and says it can be done safely.

“We know according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, who put out a statement at the end of June, that children need to be in school. There are social benefits and there are educational benefits, so how do we make that happen? We protect our children,” she said.

Masks are just one part of the protection, and it may be more of an adjustment for some – especially if a child has sensory abnormalities.

“So children that have sensory abnormalities, like autism, don’t like to touch things, and they don’t like things touching them, so this might be a challenging time,” she said. Charno said depending on the district, some schools are offering distanced mask-breaks for students with these conditions. But there are ways you ease them into the idea of wearing it.

“Take the mask, hand it to your child who might have some sensory issues, and have them feel and play with it, and see that it’s okay, and safe to use,” she said. Charno said you can also put a mask on your child’s doll or teddy bear to get them comfortable.

“The other important thing is to be a role model,” she said. “Be a role model for your children, show them that wearing a mask is going to keep us all safe and healthy, show them how to wash their hands, show them it’s okay to see their friends at a distance for a bit, and this is what we need to do to keep the community well.”

Charno said if students are outside, or passing by in a hallway, the risk for transmission is lower, but it is important to still be smart about it.

She said some parents have asked about mask-wearing hindering immune building for young children. “There are health benefits to exposing children to normal sorts of viruses that are important to build the immune system, but in this case, in the time of a pandemic, we have to weigh risks and benefits of doing such a thing,” she said. Charno said simple face-covering isn’t going to hurt the immune system long-term, if a short-lived pandemic is anticipated.

She said the pandemic can be short lived if we continue to make sure we protect ourselves with these measures. “We’ve breathed in masks for many years in the hospital setting, we wear these for hours on end so it’s definitely safe. Science tells us this is a protective measure that we can do prevent spread of droplets,” said Charno.

Charno also said the American Academy of Pediatrics stated that cloth masks are as safe as surgical masks. She encourages parents to get creative with their masks, as there are many different types, colors and designs to explore.