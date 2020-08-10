Gov. Cuomo: School districts late on reopening plans need to submit by Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call with media Monday to give an update on New York state’s coronavirus pandemic response.

The governor said that 476 of of 54,002 tests conducted Sunday came back positive — an infection rate of .88%. He said two New Yorkers died from the coronavirus Sunday. Gov. Cuomo said Sunday’s 535 virus hospitalizations is the lowest number since early March when the pandemic began and 13 less than Saturday’s update. The governor that that 62 patients intubated is also the lowest number in months.

“God bless New Yorkers, they’re doing what they need to do and we’ve made tremendous progress,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY Capital Region 0.9% 0.8% 0.8% Central New York 0.8% 0.7% 0.6% Finger Lakes 0.8% 0.9% 0.7% Long Island 0.9% 0.6% 1.2% Mid-Hudson 0.7% 0.6% 0.9% Mohawk Valley 0.9% 0.5% 0.5% New York City 1.1% 0.9% 0.9% North Country 0.2% 0.2% 0.2% Southern Tier 1.2% 0.3% 0.4% Western New York 1.7% 1.6% 0.8%

The governor said the New York State Liquor Authority continues to perform compliance checks, and that local governments need to take on a bigger role in enforcing the regulations. The SLA conducted 770 tests Sunday and found 19 establishments to be in violation of state requirements, all of which were downstate.

“This is an enforcement issues, it’s not an informational issue, people have the information, they know,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I need the local government and the local police departments to do the enforcement.”

On Friday, the governor announced that all schools across the state could reopening. Districts submitted reopening proposals last week to the New York State Department of Education pending approval to move forward. Friday, those districts received that approval.

However, some districts had not met the deadline to submit — more than 100 throughout the state including several in our region (full list below) — and must do so by the end of the week.

“They didn’t submit a plan to the DOH or SED, and if they don’t submit a plan by this Friday they can’t open,” Gov. Cuomo said. “So maybe they just have determined that they just don’t want to open, which is the only logical conclusion, but if they think they’re going to reopen then they have to have their plan in by Friday, period.”

The Conference of Big 5 School Districts, which includes Buffalo, New York City, Rochester, Syracuse, Yonkers, and Utica, must hold five discussion sessions. The governor is also requiring districts to hold at least one discussion with teachers to allow them to ask their questions and air their concerns.

“You’re not going to dictate to parents that they have to send their child, they don’t have to send their child,” Gov. Cuomo said. “They’re not going to send their child if they don’t think the plan makes sense. Teachers do have different concerns or additional concerns beyond just the student populations. You don’t want to rush these conversations you don’t want to create more anxiety for the parents and for the teachers and so that’s what the school district needs to do, and they need to do it ASAP.”

According to the governor’s office, 107 school districts haven’t submitted their reopening plans yet.

The list of school districts that have not submitted a plan is below:

“There are 107 school districts that have not submitted their plan – for those 107 school districts, how they didn’t submit a plan is beyond me. If they don’t submit a plan by this Friday, they can’t open,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The main arbiter here of whether a school district has an intelligent plan to reopen and whether people have confidence in that district’s plan: It’s going to be the parents and it’s going to be the teachers, and that requires discussion, and that’s going to be a dialogue.”

According to Webster Central School District Superintendent Carmen Gumina, the governor’s office list of schools who failed to submit is not accurate.

Mmmm, so supposedly it's being reported that we haven't submitted our plan to the NYDOH … Actually, we did on July 30 at 2:18 p.m. and we have the confirmation from DOH. So we're ok, but I have just reached out to Mr. Zucker at NYS to let him know. — Super Webster ! (@superwebstercsd) August 10, 2020

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump announced that states must pay part of $400 weekly unemployment insurance benefits. Cuomo told a telephone news conference that Trump’s plan would likely cost New York state $4 billion.

“The concept of saying to states, you pay 25% of the insurance, is just laughable,” Cuomo said. “It’s just an impossibility. So none of this is real on the federal side. This is going to have to be resolved.”

The governor said he would have further comment on the federal response during a second Monday briefing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Locally, there have been 288 coronavirus deaths in Monroe County and 4,735 cases. There are currently 36 people hospitalized from the virus and eight patients in Intensive Care Units.

