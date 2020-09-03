Keeping tabs: New York State college coronavirus dashboards

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Many New Yorkers attend one of the state’s many colleges and universities.
Here is a list of schools that have their own coronavirus dashboards. If a school doesn’t have a dashboard, a link to the school’s coronavirus information page is provided.
SUNY and CUNY Schools
- City University of New York (CUNY): https://www.cuny.edu/
- State University of New York (SUNY): https://www.suny.edu/
- SUNY Adirondack: https://www.sunyacc.edu/
- University at Albany: https://www.albany.edu/covid-19
- Alfred State: https://www.alfredstate.edu/student-life/health-and-wellness-services/student-covid-19-cases
- Binghamton University: https://www.binghamton.edu/restarting-binghamton/covid-19-dashboard.html
- SUNY Brockport: https://brockport.edu/coronavirus/index.html
- SUNY Broome: https://www3.sunybroome.edu/coronavirus/
- Buffalo State: https://coronavirus.buffalostate.edu/covid19-dashboard
- University at Buffalo: https://www.buffalo.edu/coronavirus/health-and-safety/covid-19-dashboard.html
- SUNY Canton: https://www.canton.edu/covid19/
- Cayuga Community College: https://www.cayuga-cc.edu/coronavirus/index.php
- Clinton Community College: https://www.clinton.edu/Fall2020/default.aspx
- SUNY Cobleskill: https://www.cobleskill.edu/fall2020plan/dashboard.aspx
- Columbia Greene Community College: https://www.sunycgcc.edu/news-and-events/covid-19/
- SUNY Corning: https://www.corning-cc.edu/operating-status.php
- SUNY Cortland: https://www2.cortland.edu/about/restart/dashboard
- SUNY Delhi: https://www.delhi.edu/covid19/
- SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University: https://www.downstate.edu/health-alerts/covid-19-news.html
- Dutchess Community College: https://www.sunydutchess.edu/coronavirus-updates.html
- SUNY Empire State College: https://www.esc.edu/safety-security/covid19/
- SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry: https://www.esf.edu/restart/
- SUNY Erie: https://www.ecc.edu/Coronavirus-Information/
- Farmingdale State College: https://www.farmingdale.edu/health-wellness-center/coronavirus/index.shtml
- Fashion Institute of Technology: https://www.fitnyc.edu/emergency/coronavirus/index.php
- Finger Lakes Community College: https://www.flcc.edu/health-update/
- SUNY Fredonia: https://www.fredonia.edu/returning/covid-19-dashboard
- Fulton-Montgomery Community College: https://www.fmcc.edu/about/campus-safety/novel-coronavirus-2019-covid-19-information/
- Genesee Community College: https://www.genesee.edu/home/emergency-notices/coronavirus-covid-19-gcc-response-information/
- SUNY Geneseo: https://www.geneseo.edu/covid/cases
- Herkimer Community College: https://www.herkimer.edu/restart/
- Hudson Valley Community College: https://www.hvcc.edu/covid19/index.html
- Jamestown Community College: https://www.sunyjcc.edu/about/coronavirus/general-information
- Jefferson Community College: https://www.sunyjefferson.edu/coronavirus/
- Maritime College: http://www.sunymaritime.edu/maritime-college-coronavirus-covid-19-update-re-start
- Mohawk Valley Community College: https://www.mvcc.edu/restart/index.php
- Monroe Community College: https://www.monroecc.edu/coronavirus/
- SUNY Morrisville: https://www.morrisville.edu/covid-dashboard
- Nassau Community College: https://www.ncc.edu/campusservices/health_services/covid.shtml
- SUNY New Paltz: https://www.newpaltz.edu/coronavirus-info/
- Niagara County Community College: https://www.niagaracc.suny.edu/coronavirus/
- North Country Community College: https://www.nccc.edu/coronavirus-response/
- SUNY Old Westbury: https://www.oldwestbury.edu/life/student-health/coronavirus
- SUNY Oneonta: https://suny.oneonta.edu/covid-19
- Onondaga Community College: http://www.sunyocc.edu/back
- SUNY College of Optometry: https://www.sunyopt.edu/coronavirus
- SUNY Orange: https://sunyorange.edu/covid-19/
- SUNY Oswego: https://ww1.oswego.edu/oswego-forward/covid-19-dashboard
- SUNY Plattsburgh: https://www.plattsburgh.edu/covid-19/
- SUNY Polytechnic Institute: https://sunypoly.edu/covid19.html
- SUNY Potsdam: https://www.potsdam.edu/studentlife/wellness/healthservices/campus-health-alerts/coronavirus-updates/coronavirus-case-details
- SUNY Purchase: https://www.purchase.edu/live/news/4448-health-alert-novel-coronavirus-covid-19
- Rockland Community College: http://www.sunyrockland.edu/about/coronavirus
- SUNY Schenectady: https://sunysccc.edu/About-Us/Campus-Safety/COVID-19/index.html
- Stony Brook University: https://www.stonybrook.edu/commcms/irpe/covid-19.phpLeadership
- SUNY Suffolk: https://www.sunysuffolk.edu/coronavirus/
- SUNY Sullivan: https://sunysullivan.edu/resources-to-help-during-covid-19/
- Tompkins Cortland Community College: https://www.tompkinscortland.edu/college-info/fall-2020-reopening-plans
- SUNY Ulster: https://www.sunyulster.edu/campus_and_culture/covid-19-hub/index.php
- SUNY Upstate Medical University: https://www.upstate.edu/emergencymgt/trending/coronavirus/
- Westchester Community College: https://www.sunywcc.edu/about/updates-from-the-college/
Service Academies
- U.S. Merchant Marine Academy: https://www.usmma.edu/coronavirus
- United States Military Academy (West Point): https://www.westpoint.edu/coronavirus
Private Schools
- Adelphi University: https://www.adelphi.edu/covid-19/
- Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences: https://www.acphs.edu/
- Albany Medical College: https://www.amc.edu/patient/services/infectious_disease/coronavirus.cfm
- Alfred University: https://www.alfred.edu/coronavirus-update/cases.cfm
- Bard College: https://www.bard.edu/covid19/
- Barnard College: https://barnard.edu/information-and-updates-2019-novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov
- Brooklyn Law School: https://www.brooklaw.edu/Safety-and-Security/Coronavirus-Information
- Canisius College: https://www.canisius.edu/canisius-returns-campus
- Cazenovia College: https://www.cazenovia.edu/coronavirus/dashboard
- Clarkson University: https://www.clarkson.edu/monitoring-and-containing-covid
- Colgate University: https://www.colgate.edu/covid-19-response/health-preparedness-and-analytics/health-analytics-dashboard
- College of Mount Saint Vincent: http://mountsaintvincent.edu/information-on-coronavirus-covid-19/
- The College of St. Rose: https://www.strose.edu/student-development/health-counseling-wellness/health-services/health-links/coronavirus-information/
- Columbia University: https://www.publichealth.columbia.edu/coronavirus-updates
- Concordia College: https://www.concordiacollege.edu/about/fall-2020-planning/health-and-wellness/covid-19-dashboard/
- Cooper Union: https://cooper.edu/about/safety/coronavirus-covid-19
- Cornell University: https://covid.cornell.edu/testing/dashboard/
- Culinary Institute of America: https://www.ciachef.edu/reopening-updates/
- Daemen College: https://www.daemen.edu/about/campus/campus-safety/emergency-management-plan/daemen-preparedness
- Davis College: https://www.davisny.edu/important-information-concerning-coronavirus-covid-19/
- Dominican College: https://www.dc.edu/novel-coronavirus-information/
- D’Youville College: http://www.dyc.edu/campus-life/support-services/covid-19/
- Elmira College: https://www.elmira.edu/Student/Student_Support/Health_Center/Coronavirus_Information.html
- Excelsior College: https://www.excelsior.edu/coronavirus-information/
- Fordham University: https://www.fordham.edu/coronavirus
- General Theological Seminary: http://gts.edu/covid19
- Hamilton College: https://www.hamilton.edu/returning-to-campus
- Hartwick College: https://www.hartwick.edu/about-us/reopening-our-campus/covid-19-archive/coronavirus-information/
- Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion: http://huc.edu/news/2020/08/21/covid-19-%E2%80%93-planning-and-preparedness
- Helene Fuld College of Nursing: https://www.helenefuld.edu/covid-19-updates/
- Hilbert College: https://www.hilbert.edu/about/coronavirus-update/resources
- Hobart and William Smith Colleges: https://www2.hws.edu/category/covid/
- Hofstra University: https://libguides.hofstra.edu/COVID-19
- Houghton College: https://www.houghton.edu/coronavirus/
- Iona College: https://www.iona.edu/student-life/health-wellness-safety/information-on-coronavirus.aspx
- Ithaca College: https://www.ithaca.edu/return-to-campus
- The Julliard School: https://www.juilliard.edu/campus-life/covid-19-response
- Keuka College: https://www.keuka.edu/coronavirus
- King’s College: https://www.kings.edu/mykings/covid-19-information
- Le Moyne College: https://www.lemoyne.edu/COVID-19
- Long Island University: https://liu.edu/coronavirus
- Manhattan College: https://manhattan.edu/return-to-campus/index.php
- Manhattan School of Music: https://www.msmnyc.edu/news/updates-about-novel-coronavirus-covid-19/
- Manhattanville College: https://www.mville.edu/content/covid-19-information-manhattanville-community
- Marist College: https://www.marist.edu/reopen/dashboard
- Marymount Manhattan College: https://www.mmm.edu/restart/
- Medaille College: https://www.medaille.edu/
- Mercy College: https://www.mercy.edu/oncampus-plus
- Metropolitan College of New York: https://www.mcny.edu/coronavirus/
- Molloy College: https://www.molloy.edu/molloy-life/student-health-and-wellness/coronavirus-updates
- Mount Saint Mary College: https://www.msmc.edu/reopening-at-the-mount/
- Nazareth College: https://www2.naz.edu/return-campus/covid-19-cases
- Niagara University: https://www.niagara.edu/coronavirus-faq/
- The New School, Lower Manhattan: https://www.newschool.edu/year-ahead/
- New York Academy of Art: https://nyaa.edu/covid19/
- New York Chiropractic College: https://www.nycc.edu/return
- New York Institute of Technology: https://www.nyit.edu/about/reopening
- New York Law School: https://fall2020.nyls.edu/
- New York School of Interior Design: https://www.nysid.edu/return-to-campus
- New York University: https://www.nyu.edu/life/safety-health-wellness/coronavirus-information.html
- Nyack College: https://www.nyack.edu/site/coronavirus-updates/
- Pace University: https://www.pace.edu/coronavirus
- Paul Smith’s College: https://www.paulsmiths.edu/covid-19/
- Pratt Institute: https://www.pratt.edu/coronavirus/recent-communications-to-the-pratt-community/
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute: https://covid19.rpi.edu/
- Roberts Wesleyan College: https://www.roberts.edu/covid-19/
- Rochester Institute of Technology: https://www.rit.edu/ready/dashboard
- Russell Sage College: https://sites.google.com/sage.edu/covid19
- Sarah Lawrence College: https://www.sarahlawrence.edu/
- Siena College: https://www.siena.edu/life-as-a-saint/marching-forward/dashboard/
- Skidmore College: https://www.skidmore.edu/fall-planning/dashboard.php
- Syracuse University: https://www.syracuse.edu/covid-dashboard/
- St. Bonaventure University: https://www.sbu.edu/coronavirus-information
- St. Francis College: https://www.sfc.edu/studentlife/studenthealth/covid19-guidance
- St. John Fisher College: https://www.sjfc.edu/update/covid-19-impact-at-fisher/
- St. John’s University: https://www.stjohns.edu/life-st-johns/health-and-wellness/student-health-services/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19
- St. Joseph’s College: https://www.sjcny.edu/em/corona
- St. Lawrence University: https://www.stlawu.edu/covid-dashboard
- St. Thomas Aquinas College: https://www.stac.edu/coronavirus-updates
- Touro College: https://www.touro.edu/updates/coronavirus/
- Trocaire College: https://trocaire.edu/response-to-covid-19-coronavirus/
- University of Rochester: https://www.rochester.edu/coronavirus-update/
- Union College: https://ucollege.edu/covid-19
- Union Theological Seminary: https://utsnyc.edu/covid-19-guidance/
- Utica College: https://www.utica.edu/covid-dashboard
- Vassar College: https://www.vassar.edu/together/dashboard/
- Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology: https://www.vaughn.edu/coronavirus/
- Villa Maria College: https://www.villa.edu/coronavirus/
- Wagner College: https://wagner.edu/covid19/
- Webb Institute: https://www.webb.edu/coronavirus/
- Wells College: https://www.wells.edu/return-to-campus/wells-college-covid-19-response-team
- Yeshiva University: https://www.yu.edu/covid-19-info/updates