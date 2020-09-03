Keeping tabs: New York State college coronavirus dashboards

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Many New Yorkers attend one of the state’s many colleges and universities.

Here is a list of schools that have their own coronavirus dashboards. If a school doesn’t have a dashboard, a link to the school’s coronavirus information page is provided.

SUNY and CUNY Schools

City University of New York (CUNY) : https://www.cuny.edu/

: https://www.cuny.edu/ State University of New York (SUNY) : https://www.suny.edu/

: https://www.suny.edu/ SUNY Adirondack : https://www.sunyacc.edu/

: https://www.sunyacc.edu/ University at Albany : https://www.albany.edu/covid-19

: https://www.albany.edu/covid-19 Alfred State : https://www.alfredstate.edu/student-life/health-and-wellness-services/student-covid-19-cases

: https://www.alfredstate.edu/student-life/health-and-wellness-services/student-covid-19-cases Binghamton University : https://www.binghamton.edu/restarting-binghamton/covid-19-dashboard.html

: https://www.binghamton.edu/restarting-binghamton/covid-19-dashboard.html SUNY Brockport : https://brockport.edu/coronavirus/index.html

: https://brockport.edu/coronavirus/index.html SUNY Broome : https://www3.sunybroome.edu/coronavirus/

: https://www3.sunybroome.edu/coronavirus/ Buffalo State : https://coronavirus.buffalostate.edu/covid19-dashboard

: https://coronavirus.buffalostate.edu/covid19-dashboard University at Buffalo : https://www.buffalo.edu/coronavirus/health-and-safety/covid-19-dashboard.html

: https://www.buffalo.edu/coronavirus/health-and-safety/covid-19-dashboard.html SUNY Canton: https://www.canton.edu/covid19/

https://www.canton.edu/covid19/ Cayuga Community College : https://www.cayuga-cc.edu/coronavirus/index.php

: https://www.cayuga-cc.edu/coronavirus/index.php Clinton Community College : https://www.clinton.edu/Fall2020/default.aspx

: https://www.clinton.edu/Fall2020/default.aspx SUNY Cobleskill : https://www.cobleskill.edu/fall2020plan/dashboard.aspx

: https://www.cobleskill.edu/fall2020plan/dashboard.aspx Columbia Greene Community College : https://www.sunycgcc.edu/news-and-events/covid-19/

: https://www.sunycgcc.edu/news-and-events/covid-19/ SUNY Corning : https://www.corning-cc.edu/operating-status.php

: https://www.corning-cc.edu/operating-status.php SUNY Cortland : https://www2.cortland.edu/about/restart/dashboard

: https://www2.cortland.edu/about/restart/dashboard SUNY Delhi : https://www.delhi.edu/covid19/

: https://www.delhi.edu/covid19/ SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University : https://www.downstate.edu/health-alerts/covid-19-news.html

: https://www.downstate.edu/health-alerts/covid-19-news.html Dutchess Community College : https://www.sunydutchess.edu/coronavirus-updates.html

: https://www.sunydutchess.edu/coronavirus-updates.html SUNY Empire State College : https://www.esc.edu/safety-security/covid19/

: https://www.esc.edu/safety-security/covid19/ SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry : https://www.esf.edu/restart/

: https://www.esf.edu/restart/ SUNY Erie : https://www.ecc.edu/Coronavirus-Information/

: https://www.ecc.edu/Coronavirus-Information/ Farmingdale State College : https://www.farmingdale.edu/health-wellness-center/coronavirus/index.shtml

: https://www.farmingdale.edu/health-wellness-center/coronavirus/index.shtml Fashion Institute of Technology : https://www.fitnyc.edu/emergency/coronavirus/index.php

: https://www.fitnyc.edu/emergency/coronavirus/index.php Finger Lakes Community College : https://www.flcc.edu/health-update/

: https://www.flcc.edu/health-update/ SUNY Fredonia : https://www.fredonia.edu/returning/covid-19-dashboard

: https://www.fredonia.edu/returning/covid-19-dashboard Fulton-Montgomery Community College : https://www.fmcc.edu/about/campus-safety/novel-coronavirus-2019-covid-19-information/

: https://www.fmcc.edu/about/campus-safety/novel-coronavirus-2019-covid-19-information/ Genesee Community College : https://www.genesee.edu/home/emergency-notices/coronavirus-covid-19-gcc-response-information/

: https://www.genesee.edu/home/emergency-notices/coronavirus-covid-19-gcc-response-information/ SUNY Geneseo : https://www.geneseo.edu/covid/cases

: https://www.geneseo.edu/covid/cases Herkimer Community College : https://www.herkimer.edu/restart/

: https://www.herkimer.edu/restart/ Hudson Valley Community College : https://www.hvcc.edu/covid19/index.html

: https://www.hvcc.edu/covid19/index.html Jamestown Community College : https://www.sunyjcc.edu/about/coronavirus/general-information

: https://www.sunyjcc.edu/about/coronavirus/general-information Jefferson Community College : https://www.sunyjefferson.edu/coronavirus/

: https://www.sunyjefferson.edu/coronavirus/ Maritime College : http://www.sunymaritime.edu/maritime-college-coronavirus-covid-19-update-re-start

: http://www.sunymaritime.edu/maritime-college-coronavirus-covid-19-update-re-start Mohawk Valley Community College : https://www.mvcc.edu/restart/index.php

: https://www.mvcc.edu/restart/index.php Monroe Community College : https://www.monroecc.edu/coronavirus/

: https://www.monroecc.edu/coronavirus/ SUNY Morrisville : https://www.morrisville.edu/covid-dashboard

: https://www.morrisville.edu/covid-dashboard Nassau Community College : https://www.ncc.edu/campusservices/health_services/covid.shtml

: https://www.ncc.edu/campusservices/health_services/covid.shtml SUNY New Paltz : https://www.newpaltz.edu/coronavirus-info/

: https://www.newpaltz.edu/coronavirus-info/ Niagara County Community College : https://www.niagaracc.suny.edu/coronavirus/

: https://www.niagaracc.suny.edu/coronavirus/ North Country Community College : https://www.nccc.edu/coronavirus-response/

: https://www.nccc.edu/coronavirus-response/ SUNY Old Westbury : https://www.oldwestbury.edu/life/student-health/coronavirus

: https://www.oldwestbury.edu/life/student-health/coronavirus SUNY Oneonta : https://suny.oneonta.edu/covid-19

: https://suny.oneonta.edu/covid-19 Onondaga Community College : http://www.sunyocc.edu/back

: http://www.sunyocc.edu/back SUNY College of Optometry : https://www.sunyopt.edu/coronavirus

: https://www.sunyopt.edu/coronavirus SUNY Orange: https://sunyorange.edu/covid-19/

https://sunyorange.edu/covid-19/ SUNY Oswego : https://ww1.oswego.edu/oswego-forward/covid-19-dashboard

: https://ww1.oswego.edu/oswego-forward/covid-19-dashboard SUNY Plattsburgh : https://www.plattsburgh.edu/covid-19/

: https://www.plattsburgh.edu/covid-19/ SUNY Polytechnic Institute : https://sunypoly.edu/covid19.html

: https://sunypoly.edu/covid19.html SUNY Potsdam : https://www.potsdam.edu/studentlife/wellness/healthservices/campus-health-alerts/coronavirus-updates/coronavirus-case-details

: https://www.potsdam.edu/studentlife/wellness/healthservices/campus-health-alerts/coronavirus-updates/coronavirus-case-details SUNY Purchase : https://www.purchase.edu/live/news/4448-health-alert-novel-coronavirus-covid-19

: https://www.purchase.edu/live/news/4448-health-alert-novel-coronavirus-covid-19 Rockland Community College : http://www.sunyrockland.edu/about/coronavirus

: http://www.sunyrockland.edu/about/coronavirus SUNY Schenectady : https://sunysccc.edu/About-Us/Campus-Safety/COVID-19/index.html

: https://sunysccc.edu/About-Us/Campus-Safety/COVID-19/index.html Stony Brook University : https://www.stonybrook.edu/commcms/irpe/covid-19.phpLeadership

: https://www.stonybrook.edu/commcms/irpe/covid-19.phpLeadership SUNY Suffolk : https://www.sunysuffolk.edu/coronavirus/

: https://www.sunysuffolk.edu/coronavirus/ SUNY Sullivan : https://sunysullivan.edu/resources-to-help-during-covid-19/

: https://sunysullivan.edu/resources-to-help-during-covid-19/ Tompkins Cortland Community College : https://www.tompkinscortland.edu/college-info/fall-2020-reopening-plans

: https://www.tompkinscortland.edu/college-info/fall-2020-reopening-plans SUNY Ulster : https://www.sunyulster.edu/campus_and_culture/covid-19-hub/index.php

: https://www.sunyulster.edu/campus_and_culture/covid-19-hub/index.php SUNY Upstate Medical University : https://www.upstate.edu/emergencymgt/trending/coronavirus/

: https://www.upstate.edu/emergencymgt/trending/coronavirus/ Westchester Community College: https://www.sunywcc.edu/about/updates-from-the-college/

Service Academies

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy : https://www.usmma.edu/coronavirus

: https://www.usmma.edu/coronavirus United States Military Academy (West Point): https://www.westpoint.edu/coronavirus

Private Schools