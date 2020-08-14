Rochester charter school offers in-person learning option for city students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For kids who may need in-person instruction and have limited access to a computer or internet, charters could be an option for those families.

Eugenio María de Hostos Charter School in Rochester will be starting classes on September 9. They’ll be offering in-person and virtual learning for enrolled students.

“At the elementary level, we have about 40% of our students that will be in school every day for in person learning. 60% will be virtual,” said Miriam Vasquez, Interim Executive Director.

Students at the middle and high school level will have a hybrid model. To learn more about their reopening plans click here.

The school has been gearing up with placing health safety and preventative measures.

“When students enter our campuses, we have screening stations set up at our main entrances, where we’ll do temperature checks and five question screening. We are going to make sure that students are remaining socially distant,” said Jon Harris, Director of Operations.

Each classroom is set up with two students per table making it 13 total students per classroom. Live streaming will be available for students who are learning from home on certain days, that way they don’t miss a beat.

“As a matter of fact we are still working on that and trying to figure out what cameras work the best making sure that the sound comes through. so we’ve been practicing. We’re going to practice some more next week to make sure that the teachers not only understand the technology but use it effectively,” said Vasquez.

The charter school has close to 950 students enrolled and has the capacity of 1,062. They’re offering openings for city students who may want that in person learning at the start of the school year.

Face masks must be worn by all students and teachers at all times. Proper PPE will be provided to those who need it.