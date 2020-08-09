How do you feel about students returning in-person? Local parents weigh in

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday that schools in New York State will be allowed to reopen for in-person learning.

As families enjoy the last few weeks of summer, some will prepare to send their students back to the classroom.

Ben Wojtasiewicz told News 8 his stepchildren are headed for first grade in the West Irondequoit Central School District.

“I think kids need the socialization, they need the social interaction,” said Wojtasiewicz.

“School is to me, personally, just as much about the structure as it is about the actual learning.”

Some parents, like Catrena Crumper in East Rochester, are gearing up for remote learning. According to Crumper, the risks posed by COVID-19 are just too much.

“It was a hard decision,” said Crumper, “but for her safety and our household’s safety, I think it will be a good decision, and we’ll do our best to teach her. It’s all we really can do.”

“If one child gets sick, all of them are going to get sick in this household,” said Crumper.

Plans differ from district to district, and across grade levels within those districts. To view each school district’s plan in the nine-county Rochester and Finger Lakes region, click here.