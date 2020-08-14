Greece teachers considering remote learning model like RCSD

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —With the Rochester City School District switching to remote learning for the beginning of the school year, questions are surfacing on what this might mean for teachers in the second largest district in our area, the Greece Central School District.

Teachers within the Greece Central School District say they want to get back to the classroom, but they want to do it safely. They’re considering the same model as Rochester schools — doing remote learning until they can nail down a safety plan.

President of the Greece Teacher’s Association, Brian Ebertz, says there are safety concerns about rushing into the school year and doing in-person learning too quickly.

Ebertz says Greece schools didn’t have enough time to put together the required contact tracing and testing plans. Re-scheduling the 11,000 students in the Greece Central School District before the start of the year is also creating challenges.

That’s why most teachers he talked to say they are on board with taking a pause and doing remote learning for now.

“What seems to be the growing trend is a possible pause to go out there, to make sure that people have additional time. Whether that means starting the year remotely and then slowly phasing in that face to face education instruction, that seems to be the trend right now and it’s something that we would support,” said Ebertz.

As of now, the Greece Central School District is planning on a hybrid learning model, and the teachers association is having meetings with district officials to discuss possible changes to this.