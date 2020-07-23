Greece Central School District decides on hybrid plan for reopening

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Central School District announced Wednesday their fall reopening plans.

In a statement, they said more than 2,700 parents and 1,800 staff members took part in a hybrid learning model survey. The preference based on the feedback was for most students to attend school in person two days a week and at home for the other three days.

Parents will be informed on which days their children will be attending school on July 31. A form will also be available in the next few days that parents can fill out if they prefer their children to learn 100% remotely.

They said that the current plans are subject to change depending on New York State guidelines and approval.

More information on the hybrid learning model is available here.