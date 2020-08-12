Geneva students can switch from in-person to virtual during semester, but not vice-versa

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents are in the process of choosing which reopening plan works best for their students, but some are wondering what happens if they want to switch plans. News 8 is hearing that Monroe County students wanting to switch from virtual to in-class likely will have to wait a certain amount of time, but districts are still working out how long that’ll be.

The Geneva City School District already has a set plan for that. Elementary students in the Geneva district will be going back to school five days a week in person. Middle and high school students will be doing a hybrid model: two days in person, three days virtual. Students in every grade will be put into groups, or cohorts, and will stay with only those groups as much as possible.

Patricia Garcia is the superintendent. She said this plan is a reflection of parent responses.

“We had a high percent of parents request in-person at the elementary level, we had 85% of parents saying in person would work for them. At middle and high school level about 82%,” Garcia said.

Even with this plan in place, she said anyone can choose to go virtual at the beginning or switch to virtual at any time. There’s no limit on how many students can go virtual.

“The process is a lot simpler, easier, and that can take place at any time because we don’t have a set number of how many kids will be in a virtual classroom because you do not need to meet the social distance guideline.”

While switching to virtual is easy, switching to in-person or hybrid can’t be done until December or January.

“The numbers are very important because the numbers will help us do the planning and the staffing. Because of how schedules change in the middle of the year, parents can request to come back from virtual to in-person during December, January.”

Geneva parents have until Friday to apply for the plan they want. The district will notify them a week later to let them know if their choice is approved.