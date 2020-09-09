Gananda students head back to school

GANANDA, N.Y. (WROC) — Well, get those backpacks ready and let’s put those thinking caps on because it is back to school this week for the students in the Gananda Central School District.

In the elementary school, pre-k rooms have little individual squares where each child must remain during their lesson. First grade and up have socially distanced desks. Kids must be masked when entering the building, walking the hallways or sitting in a group setting — but can remove the mask once they’re at their desk.

Like many schools in the area, Richard Mann Elementary is doing hybrid learning and according to officials, many parents chose remote learning, allowing for ample space to social distance for those who chose in person learning. The superintendent said they have thermal cameras at the schools and plan to adopt any changes that need to be made moving forward.

“There are things that will not go as well as we would like and things that they’re hoping will go smoothly that will probably not go smoothly,” Gananda Central School District Superintendent Shawn Van Scoy said. “So, it will require a lot of patience. We want parents to just take their time, enjoy the first day see their kids off to school and know that they are safe in our hands and we’ve worked hard to make them safe as possible.”

Elementary school students will be eating in their classrooms. If students are doing remote learning, parents can sign up ahead of time to have lunch delivered to your home by going to the school’s website.