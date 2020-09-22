Following COVID-19 closures, Clyde-Savannah Central School District moves to virtual learning

CLYDE, N.Y. (WROC) — Following two straight days of COVID-19-forced closures, Clyde-Savannah Central School District officials announced Tuesday that learning will transition to virtual instruction, for all students, beginning Wednesday.

School officials say they expect buildings to reopen for in-person learning to resume next week on Wednesday, September 30.

“This is just a precautionary measure and there are no additional positive cases that we are aware of. As this is a matter of confidentiality and privacy, we are unable to share additional information,” a post on the Wayne County school district website said Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the area, a student in the West Irondequoit Central School District has tested positive, as have two students at Greece Arcadia High School.

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said in a statement Monday that school leaders, faculty, and staff have done a “great job keeping our students health and safe during the first two weeks of in-person classes.” Dr. Mendoza’s full statement was as follows:

“I commend school leaders, faculty and staff for doing a great job keeping our students healthy and safe during the first two weeks of in-person classes. The planning and hard work that went into reopening our schools has prevented any school-based transmission to-date. We must remain extraordinarily vigilant in following best practices and tracking positive cases closely, but I am encouraged by these very early results. I urge families, students and school staff to continue taking every precaution possible to prevent exposure to COVID-19 outside of school. That is where the positive cases we have seen originated.”

According to the Deparment of Public Health, school COVID-19 data is as follows:

15 positive results involving K-12 students in Monroe County

6 positive results involving K-12 staff or volunteers in Monroe County

Of the 21 positive cases involving K-12 students, staff or volunteers, only 9 individuals were in a school building. The other 12 did not attend school or go to work while infectious.

Due to mask wearing, social distancing and other safety measures, we are not aware of any risk of exposure within a school.

Contact tracing is complete on the 21 individuals. The Monroe County Department of Public Health has notified anyone who is at risk due to contact with these individuals outside of school and placed them in mandatory quarantine.

“We’re always worried about safety, that should be our first priority all the time and it is,” Dr. Kevin McGowan, the Superintendent of the Brighton Central School District, told News 8.

As of Monday, Brighton CSD has not reported a positive case. For parents and guardians, McGowan’s message is to keep at it.

“Stick with it, be patient, be positive, reach out to us and help us figure out how we can improve, be patient with the system as we all figure each of these pieces out,” said McGowan.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.