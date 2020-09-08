First day of in-person or remote learning for many districts on Tuesday

HONEOYE FALLS-LIMA, N.Y. (WROC) — There is a lot of excitement for the students of Honeoye Falls Lima Central School District as they either head back to school or being remote learning on Tuesday.

Parents must complete an online COVID-19 health screening survey before students arrive at school each day. Classroom sizes will be smaller and socially distanced. Parents can also order students’ lunch ahead of time, online through the school’s website.

Lunchtime is in the classroom during the pandemic or for those in the hybrid approach, families can pick up lunch at the high school from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

All students are required to wear masks when at school or at school functions. Officials say social and emotional wellness will be incorporated into school learning during the pandemic as well.