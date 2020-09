FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A staff member from Fairport High School has tested positive for coronavirus. The district said the person was in the building for staff training this week.

The person is asymptomatic, had minimal contact with other staff and the Monroe County Department of Health has been notified.

Fairport officials believe the person was following all COVID-19 procedures. Cleaning and disinfecting has begun at Fairport High School — in time for classes to begin on Thursday.