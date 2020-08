GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents are in the process of choosing which reopening plan works best for their students, but some are wondering what happens if they want to switch plans. News 8 is hearing that Monroe County students wanting to switch from virtual to in-class likely will have to wait a certain amount of time, but districts are still working out how long that’ll be.

The Geneva City School District already has a set plan for that. Elementary students in the Geneva district will be going back to school five days a week in person. Middle and high school students will be doing a hybrid model: two days in person, three days virtual. Students in every grade will be put into groups, or cohorts, and will stay with only those groups as much as possible.