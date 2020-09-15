Do these things for successful remote learning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When it comes to remote learning for students, there are a number of steps they can take to make the process successful.
Dr. Colleen Fogarty, the Department Chair for the University of Rochester Department of Family Medicine, discussed some of those steps Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.
- Understand the expectation for distance learning. How much time should students spend online for learning? There are screen time considerations for all students, and older students can handle longer amounts of time than younger students. Ask the teacher or school what is expected for your particular child.
- Develop a routine– Create a consistent learning at-home routine. Routines make children feel safe.
- Minimize distractions. A “reserved space” like at the kitchen table, can become part of the learning at home routine.
- Keep emotional health a top priority. Make your relationship and connecting with your child your top priority. Model positivity and kindness.
- Build in breaks- for physical activity, eye rest, movement, and chores like picking up clothes or putting dishes away.
- Look for learning in the home. This can include cooking, chores, games, learning something new, etc.
- Encourage and support your child. If your child is feeling overwhelmed or confused– reassure them that learning takes time and mistakes are okay.
- Learning at home is different. Be patient, kind, and flexible. Find ways to be kind to each other and find humor where you can.
- Provide immediate positive feedback. Each time your child completes distance learning instruction, provide immediate and positive feedback!
Tips from Johns Hopkins School of Education: