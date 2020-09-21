Clyde-Savannah schools will remain closed Tuesday due to COVID-19

CLYDE, N.Y. (WROC) — Clyde-Savannah Central School District announced Monday that a school closure would be extended through Tuesday due to COVID-19.

The district’s schools closed Monday “out of an abundance of caution,” with guidance from the Wayne County Department of Health.

An update Monday posted to the district’s website said the closure would be extended through Tuesday. The post on the website said:

“Dear Clyde-Savannah Families,

I would like to provide an update regarding the contact tracing occurring in the District.

In collaboration with the Wayne County Department of Health, we have decided to extend our school

closure for students through tomorrow, Tuesday, September 22, 2020. The extended closure will

provide the District and the Health Department additional time to complete contact tracing and support the process. Staff will report for a Superintendent’s Conference Day.

I want to sincerely thank you for your patience throughout the past 48 hours. I realize that these

decisions and school closures create an inconvenience to many of our families, and I thank you for your

understanding as we work to ensure the safety of our school community.

Please be reminded, in the event our District ever needs to implement a full virtual learning model, as

part of our reopening plan, families will need to be prepared to support this transition.

At this time, our primary concern remains the health and wellness of all students and staff. We will

continue to closely monitor the situation and communicate all relevant updates.

Thank you and stay well,

Michael Hayden“