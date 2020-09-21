Clyde-Savannah schools closed Monday due to COVID-19

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Clyde-Savannah Central School District will close Monday due to COVID-19. This news comes just one day after the district revealed a non-teaching staff member had tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement on the district’s website, Superintendent Michael Hayden did not mention a specific case of COVID-19 as a reason for closing schools. However, the move is being done out of an abundance of caution while contact tracing is underway.

On Saturday, Hayden said the school district was working with the Wayne County Department of Health to determine if anyone had had exposure to the staff member who tested positive for COVID-19. According to the district, health officials had identified a bus where students may have been exposed and contacted all families about quarantine and other safety measures.

In the statement, Hayden wrote “This news serves as a reminder of the importance of wearing a mask, washing hands and practicing social distancing. We encourage all our families to continue taking steps to minimize the spread of COVID-19.”

Clyde-Savannah Central School District has an enrollment of approximately 870 students. It’s located in southeastern Wayne County.