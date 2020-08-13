Churchville family switches from remote to hybrid after kindergarten orientation

CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Kindergarteners in the Churchville-Chili district got their first taste of school this week during orientation. These sessions are held every year but this year is more important than ever.

Elyssa Zielinski will be starting kindergartener in the fall and said she can’t wait to play with toys and make new friends. On Thursday, she and her mom, Selicca, got to see what it’ll be like.

“I do have full faith that everybody is going to be as safe as they possibly can throughout all the pandemic. She’s super excited to go to school and have friends and that type of interaction,” said Selicca.

Six students and their parents started off the orientation with their first bus ride. The ride had a big impact on the Zielinski family.

“Initially we were gonna do fully home school but after the bus ride she’s decided she’d like to attend school so we’re going to do the hybrid,” Selicca said about Elyssa’s first bus ride.

This group is learning about bus safety rules before taking their first ride @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Rav8clRhs5 — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) August 13, 2020

After the ride, students went to see their classroom and meet their teacher. This year, the meeting started off with hand washing. Principal Todd Yunker said the kids have been doing great with it.

“They got to show off and show the teachers how well they can wash their hands and it’s amazing the parents have done a great job, the kids are singing their songs and washing their hands,” he said.

Yunker led an information session with parents while the kids were in the classroom.

“The little guys- they transitioned great because this is new for them they don’t know anything different. First thing they walked in the building, they wore a mask. That’s all they know,” Yunker said.

Mr. Yunker from @CCCSD_FRS sharing all of the fun of kindergarten screening and orientation with @KaylaGreen04 pic.twitter.com/eRx56Rg9jf — C-C School District (@CCCSDtweets) August 13, 2020

Yunker said he can’t wait for the students to come back.

“It’s been since March 13 that we’ve had students in the building and that first group of kids that came in on Tuesday morning you can just feel the energy from the teachers the secretaries myself. It changed everything for us.”

Parents had to let the district know whether they wanted the hybrid or remote model by earlier this week. The school is now working on schedules and families will find out that information the week of August 24.