CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Canandaigua School District said families will have two choices for returning to school in the fall.

The district — like many — said it does not have the space to accommodate full time in-person learning and still meet the social distancing requirement.

Parents can choose between full time virtual learning, beginning in September through January, or sending their kids to school two days a week, with the other three days devoted to learning at home.