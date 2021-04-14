Back to School Town Hall: Answering your questions on the return to the classroom

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As local school districts prepare for a potential return to more in-person learning, many parents, students, and educators have lingering questions about what will go into the process.

That’s why we’re hosting a Back to School Thursday at 5:30 p.m. We’ll take viewer-submitted questions right to a panel of local health and education experts, focusing on what parents need to know as students return to the classroom.

It’s been more than a year since local schools had full-time in-person learning, and instruction will look a lot different.

You can submit your questions to us via email at newsroom@wroctv.com, through our Facebook, or Twitter.

