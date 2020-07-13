Back to school on-time and safe: Sen. Schumer announces ‘CCCERA’ for relief funding

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Sen. Charles Schumer says the state could face massive budget shortfalls in schooling, that’s if federal funding doesn’t come in.

Monday in Victor, Sen Schumer stopped by the central school district to talk about federal money he says will help schools open on-time and safely.

The Coronavirus Child Care and Education Relief Act (CCCREA) hopes to give much needed relief to schools and families across the state, about $430 billion.

Sen. Schumer focused on schools in the Finger Lakes area, which are already estimating millions of dollars in new expenses come fall.

Sen. Schumer says this funding will expand upon the CARES Act, and under CCCREA, Victor schools will get about $3.3 million, and collectively Ontario County schools would rake in about $30 million.

Sen. Schumer at Victor CSD talking about The Coronavirus Child Care and Education Relief Act… he wants Fed to step up and provide more funding to open schools and open them safely come fall. More later on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/PcjXoT3bkn — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) July 13, 2020

Sen. Schumer says this extra money will allow schools to open on-time and safely. With local governments and districts strapped for cash due to the pandemic, he says Washington needs to come to the plate with this money. Sen. Schumer outlined where some of this funding would go in districts in the area.

“It’s expensive to make things safe in this new era. Obviously, you need PPE for the teachers and everyone else,” Sen. Schumer said. “Obviously, you have to clean the schools with through anti-bacterial, anti-viral way like we’ve never had to do, which requires more personnel. And obviously, you may have to do distancing so the kids don’t sit so close together. One way to do that is to that, would be to convert the gym or the lunch room or other large spaces into classrooms.”

Sen. Schumer says the act would also provide funding for things like childcare. He says CCCERA has bi-partisan support in Washington.