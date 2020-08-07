Back to school: Gov. Cuomo gives New York state districts green light to reopen in September

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 12: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on June 12, 2020 in New York City. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the “Say Their Name” reform legislation, an agenda that calls for better policing standards in New York State in the wake of recent protests and in response to George Floyd’s death. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Cuomo announced Friday that New York state schools could reopen next month.

“By our infection rate, all school districts can open everywhere in the state every region is below the threshold that has been established,” Cuomo said. “If you look at our infection rate, we’re in the best situation in the country. If anyone can open schools, we can.”

Each district submitted a reopening proposal last week to the New York State Department of Education pending approval to move forward. Friday, those districts received that approval.

“On July 31, local school districts will submit their plan on how they will reopen, what their precautions will be, if they want a phased reopen, a partial reopen,” Gov. Cuomo said on July 8. Those plans will come in July 31. Then in the first week of August, the state will announce the decision whether or not the schools will reopen. The schools say they need a decision by the first week of August.”

Of the 749 districts, the governor said that 127 districts have not submitted plans to the New York State Department of Health, and an additional 50 are incomplete or deficient. “”The Department of Health is going to go through the plans this weekend and notify those incomplete and deficient school districts.”

Today's announcement is based on the rate of infection — every region is eligible based on its individual infection rate



CapRegion 1.19%



CNY .66%



Finger Lakes .70%



LI 1.12%



MidHudson .99%



MV 1.15%



NYC 1.03%



NC .36%



Southern Tier .79%



WNY 1.03%



NYS .99%

“I’m asking all the school districts to have discussions with the parents. There should be at least three discussions with parents.” The governor is also asking districts to have a specific plan by the end of next week on their websites for testing, tracing and remote learning.

“You must wear a mask at all times if social distancing can’t take place,” President of SUNY Empire State College Jim Malatras, and one of Cuomo’s advisors, said. He added, “Right now, there is no interscholastic sports approved yet. That is something that there are going to be ongoing discussions for.”

On July 13, the state released guidance for schools reopening, which said schools in phase four regions under the New York reopening guidelines, could reopen if daily infection rates remained below 5% using a 14-day average. As of now, each region in the state is in phase four and for the past few weeks the state’s overall infection rate has held steady at about 1%.

However, the state’s guidance also says the schools will close if a region’s infection rate rises over 9%, in the event of another outbreak.

On Friday, the governor also announced the state had five additional coronavirus deaths, 579 people were hospitalized, 139 New Yorkers are in Intensive Care Unites and 66 people were intubated.