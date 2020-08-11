Back To School: Facts First town hall Wednesday at 7 p.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents, teachers, students, and everyone else involved in the public education sphere have a lot of questions about reopening schools.

That’s why News 8 WROC will host a town hall at 7 p.m. Wednesday with local officials and education leaders — including Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza and Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small — to answer the questions you have about the reopening process.

We’ll also have segments with URMC officials as well as the New York State Department of Education Commissioner.

We want to know your thoughts and concerns — send your questions through email at newsroom@wroctv.com, to our Facebook, or to our Twitter.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.