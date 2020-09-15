Back to School: Drivers urged to take caution, as school buses, children are back on the road

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — It has been about six months since we’ve seen school buses on area roads and police are reminding drivers to pay attention and look for those buses and the children entering or exiting them.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, children are more likely to get hit by a car during the hours of 7 to 8 a.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. when they’re waiting for a school bus or crossing the street after getting off from one.

Fairport Police Chief Sam Farina said anticipate slow stops if you’re driving behind a school bus and passing a school bus in any direction — even if it’s a four lane highway — is illegal.

We rode along with Fairport Police Chief. He’s reminding drivers that school buses are back on the streets: slow down and pay attention. 🚌 🚗 🚙 🚌 pic.twitter.com/MAKgWE7fEu — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) September 15, 2020

“Nobody wants to be in a position where they have to figure out why they had an accident with a school bus or had an accident somebody crossing before a school bus. just by taking a couple of extra minutes of your time during the day when you’re driving and being on the lookout for those that are trying to get to school,” said Farina.

The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children, stopping far enough back to allow them space to enter and exit the bus safely. Also, distracted driving is another major concern for police

“People looking at their cell phones, people not paying attention to their surroundings. And you can easily use a school bus without even realizing, especially if you’re looking at your cell phone those are some of the concerns that we have, especially speed as well,” said Farina.

Some reminders given from the NHTSA: