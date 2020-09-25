2nd Penfield High School student tests positive for COVID-19

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Penfield Central School District officials reported a second positive COVID-19 case among high school students.

Superintendent Thomas Putnam posted the update on the district’s website Friday. He said the student last attended school on Friday, September 18.

Officials say the Monroe County Department of Public Health completed its contract tracing and determined the student was not in the school building while infectious. Putnam’s full update is as follows:

“Dear Penfield Families,

The Monroe County Department of Health (MCDOH) notified us this morning that a second Penfield High School student has tested positive for COVID-19. The student last attended school on Friday, Sept. 18th. The MCDOH has completed its contact tracing investigation and determined the individual was not in the school building while infectious. Per privacy guidelines, no additional personally-identifying information can be shared about this individual.

Anyone who is considered at risk of exposure outside of school has been contacted by the Department of Public Health and placed into mandatory quarantine. The infected student has been placed in isolation and will not return to in-person instruction until receiving clearance from county health officials.

Due to our COVID-19 protocols around masking and social distancing, and the fact that the student was not infectious while in school, the MCDOH has advised us that in-person classes should continue as scheduled on Monday.



We are committed to providing our students and staff with a safe and healthy environment. If we continue to practice proper hand hygiene, physical distancing and wearing face coverings, we will minimize the risk of spread and exposure.

Thank you for your ongoing cooperation with these COVID-19 prevention policies and our daily health checks as we work to help protect our students, staff members, and families.

Thomas K. Putnam, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools”