ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Today’s baby walk forecast featured Natalie! Thank you for the great photo Jenny Bruno. It’s a great day to head over to the playground.

If you would like to submit your photo to News 8 for the baby walk forecast, submit your photo to sunrise@wroctv.com, or you can even text your photo with your child’s name and your name to James Gilbert at 585-532-9366. The segment airs at 6:20 am.