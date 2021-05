Southerly winds behind the warm front will help temperatures surge into our Tuesday. While the front was dry to start, moisture and humidity will ramp up into the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will surge back in the middle and upper 80s, well above normal for this time of year.

Afternoon downpours and rumbles will develop, particularly across the Finger Lakes. A strong storm can't be ruled out. Overnight lows Tuesday night barely drop below 70, and the humidity will make A/C a hot commodity again. Wednesday starts the same with warm and muggy conditions lingering. A cold front will approach from the west and we'll need to monitor the timing of that front. A faster arrival spreads rain and rumbles into the area without a risk for severe weather. If that front slows and arrives in the afternoon, enough heating and instability could allow for strong to marginally severe storms to develop.